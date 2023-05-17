Exclusive
Mum-of-two who had postpartum psychosis ‘thought she was going to die’
A new mother who says she was terrified "somebody was going to come and harm me" after giving birth is speaking out about postnatal mental health in a bid to help others.
Emily McIntosh says her memories of early motherhood still haunt her, and just days after giving birth to her daughter she became confused and agitated.
The mum, who believed she was being watched, could not remember what year she was in, or how to get home, was experiencing postpartum psychosis.
The rare but serious mental health illness can affect any new mother, with symptoms including hallucinations and delusions.
Emily from Rochdale said: "I think the first warning sign was the trip home from hospital. I couldn't remember the way.
"I didn't know what date it was; what year it was; I couldn't follow simple conversations.
"I remember my friends visiting and it was like they were talking in another language. It was almost as if I was floating all the time. I wasn't there."
With figures revealing a rising number of new mums take their own lives within a year of having a baby, Emily is now speaking out to help others and raise awareness of the little-talked about condition.
Figures from the Maternal Health Alliance reveal:
Around 1 in 5 women will experience mental health problems during or after pregnancy.
70% will hide or underplay the severity of their illness.
Suicide is the leading cause of direct maternal death within a year of having a baby.
"I looked out of the window and thought somebody was looking over the fence at me," Emily said.
"There wasn't anybody there obviously and then I had a massive panic attack.
"The paramedics came and I was completely shut down. I couldn't move, speak or open my eyes."
With no history of mental health issues she was taken to A&E.
Emily added: "I didn't believe anything the doctors and nurses were saying. They were trying to give me medication and I wouldn't have it.
"I was that petrified I was going to die and somebody was going to come and harm me."
Emily was diagnosed with severe postnatal depression and anxiety and received treatment in the community.
The Andersen Ward at Wythenshawe Hospital in Manchester is one of only two mother and baby units in the North West.
It provides specialist inpatient care for women experiencing mental health problems during or after pregnancy.
The unit has facilities for 10 mothers and babies and the average stay is six to eight weeks.
Christie Sherratt had severe postnatal depression and spent eight weeks on the ward 10 years ago with her newborn.
The mum-of-two is now a peer support worker using her experience to help other mums struggling with their mental health.
Christie said: "I was very suicidal and I was of the mindset that I didn't want my daughter and I felt I wouldn't be able to look after her and do a good enough job and it was case of either I leave or she leaves. It was a very difficult time."
Christie's treatment involved medication and therapy and she says all the staff played a major part in her recovery.
Consultant Perinatal Psychiatrist Dr Aaron McMeekin said: "Most of the women who are admitted to this ward will have episodes of Psychosis or very severe postnatal depression but they can also have severe postnatal anxiety.
"Some of the women will also have been admitted because they have anxiety coming up to delivery or they may have experienced trauma in previous pregnancies and need that extra intensive support to allow them to deliver in a very supported way and allow them to be with their child after delivery."
