Seven men have been arrested following a series of early morning raids by Lancashire Police following the death of a Blackpool FC fan.

Tony Johnson, 55, died after being assaulted outside The Manchester pub on Saturday 4 March following a football match between Blackpool and Burnley earlier in the day.

Mr Johnson suffered a serious head injury and was taken to hospital and died later that night.

A 33-year-old man from Burnley was arrested at the scene on suspicion of wounding and was later bailed, pending further enquiries.

The Manchester pub in Blackpool. Credit: ITV Granada

Now warrants have been carried out at four addresses in the Fylde area and four addresses in the Burnley area, as part of the investigation.

Police say during the raids the 33-year-old initially arrested following Mr Johnson’s death was re-arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

Six others have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder:

A 49-year-old man from Blackpool

An 18-year-old man from Poulton-le-Fylde

An 18-year-old man from Foulridge

A 28-year-old man from Blackpool

A 31-year-old man from Colne

A 45-year-old man from Foulridge

All seven men remain in custody.

Supt Chris Hardy, of Lancashire Police’s West Division, said: “First and foremost, our thoughts remain with the loved ones of Mr Johnson at this difficult time, and we are determined to get answers for them.

“Our investigation is very much ongoing and at 7am this morning a co-ordinated series of warrants were executed.

"As a result six men have been arrested and a seventh person has been re-arrested.

“We are aware that the majority of fans attending fixtures are there to enjoy the game, and we hope this operation sends a very clear message that we will not condone behaviour which puts people at risk of serious harm, or worse.

“Going forward we will continue to work with the club and the UK Football Policing Unit to deal with anyone whose behaviour is unacceptable at football within Blackpool.”

