A nurse accused of killing babies says a “gang of four” consultants pinned the blame on her to cover up hospital failings, a court has heard.

Lucy Letby, 33, who denies the murder of seven babies and attempted murder of 10 others while working at the neo-natal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital, named four hospital consultants who had conspired against her, she suggested.

Nick Johnson KC, prosecuting, cross-examining Letby for a second day, listed the names of 19 hospital doctors and suggested none had any issues while working alongside Letby.

Mr Johnson said: “Are you suggesting there’s some sort of agreement between medical staff to get you?”

Letby replied: “In the consultants group, I do believe yes.”

Mr Johnson said: “Who in the consultants group?”

Letby named Dr Stephen Brearey, Dr John Gibbs, Dr Ravi Jayaram and one other doctor who cannot be named for legal reasons.

Mr Johnson replied: “Four doctors. A gang of four let’s call them. What’s the conspiracy?”

Letby replied: “They have apportioned blame on to me.”

Mr Johnson said: “The motive?”

Letby said: “I believe to cover failings at the hospital.”

Lucy Letby suggested in court that a "gang of four" consultants have pinned the blame on her.

Earlier Mr Johnson suggested Letby was the only “common feature” and had to be the only person responsible for harming the babies.

He said: “Do you agree that if certain combinations of these children were attacked, then unless there was more than one person attacking them, you have to be the attacker?”

Letby replied: “No, I have not attacked anyone.”

Mr Johnson continued: “If the jury conclude that a certain combination were actually attacked by someone, then the shift pattern gives us the answer, who the attacker was?”

Letby replied: “No, I don’t agree. Just because I was on shift doesn’t mean I have done anything.”

Mr Johnson said: “If the jury conclude, let’s say babies five, eight, 10 and 12, were all attacked, you are the only common feature, it would have to be, you are the attacker?”

Letby replied: “That’s for them to decide.”

The defendant, from Hereford, denies all the alleged offences said to have taken place between June 2015 and June 2016.

The trial continues.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.