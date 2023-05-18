"Proud Mancunian" Yasmine Dar has become the first Asian woman to be appointed Manchester's Lord Mayor.

Councillor Dar, who was born in south Yorkshire but has lived in the city for five decades, says she is "truly humbled" to take up the position.

She has been a Labour councillor for Moston for nine years, becoming the city's 125th Lord Mayor following her election at the town hall on Wednesday, 17 May.

The theme of her year as Lord Mayor is self-empowerment. She will be supported by her daughter Amina as Lady Mayoress, and her brother Majid Dar as Consort.

Ms Dar set up a charity for young people in 2009 called ‘Community on Solid Ground’ in Whalley Range, working with her brother.

It grew into an award-winning service, and more than 400 young people access its activities on a weekly basis.

She says that her working life has included helping some of the most vulnerable in the community around mental ill health, domestic abuse, and the criminal justice system.

Soon after becoming a councillor, she was also elected onto the Labour Party’s governing body, the National Executive Committee.

Jasmine Dar's theme for her year as Lord Mayor is self empowerment. Credit: Manchester City Council

She says that she valued the support of her parents, especially her late father M. Akram Dar, who encouraged her to become involved in local politics.

Lord Mayor of Manchester, Councillor Yasmine Dar said: “I am truly humbled and honoured to be the Lord Mayor of the City of Manchester.

"I am a proud Mancunian and I cannot wait to represent the people of this great city.

“I have been a Councillor in Moston since 2014, I am passionate about helping and connecting with communities across the city and I hope my role of Lord Mayor will help me do this."

