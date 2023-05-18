Detectives investigating the deaths of four Vietnamese nationals after a fire at a mill in Oldham have arrested a fourth suspect.

The remains of Uoc Van Nguyen, Cuong Van Chu, Duong Van Nguyen and Nam Thanh Lee were recovered during a six-month search of Bismark House Mill, which had been subject to a fire on 7 May 2022.

The search was initiated after demolition workers discovered human remains almost three months after the fire.

Crews at the scene in July 2022. Credit: MEN Media

Greater Manchester Police are continuing to work with partner agencies to complete the formal identification process and organise repatriation.

A 36-year-old man is being questioned on suspicion of manslaughter, cultivation of cannabis and participating in the activities of an organised crime group.

Anyone with information should contact Greater Manchester Police via 101. In an emergency, always dial 999. International callers can contact GMP via +44161 872 5050.

