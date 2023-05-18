Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been given a two-match touchline ban after media comments he made about referee Paul Tierney following his team’s win over Tottenham last month.

One match of Klopp’s two-game ban is suspended, the Football Association said, and an independent regulatory commission also fined him £75,000.

The German spoke about Tierney after the Reds’ 4-3 victory at Anfield on 30 April, saying: “We have our history with Mr Tierney. I don’t know what this man has with us.”

Klopp confronting referee Paul Tierney at Anfield. Credit: PA Images

Klopp has admitted his comments constituted improper conduct as they implied bias, question the integrity of the referee, are personal, offensive, and bring the game into disrepute.

He already served a one-game suspension in November after the Football Association successfully appealed against an independent regulatory commission decision to only fine him £30,000 after he confronted assistant referee Gary Beswick and was sent off by referee Anthony Taylor.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...