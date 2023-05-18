A mum-of-three who thought she had heatstroke is now fighting for her life in Turkey after collapsing at the airport.Melissa Kinsella, known as Missy, was on holiday with her partner Jay Smith, his family and three children, Chloe, nine, Beau, four, and Romi, two.The 30-year-old, from Moreton, Wirral, was due to fly home on Monday, 15 May, but collapsed in the airport after suddenly suffering a seizure, causing her heart to stop.Melissa was rushed to hospital in Turkey and doctors told her family she had swelling on her brain and heart.

The mum is now in intensive care in a coma and unable to breathe for herself.

Rebecca Dath, one of Melissa's best friends, said Melissa had complained on social media the day before she collapsed that she thought she may be suffering from heatstroke.

'Missy' was on holiday with her partner and three children. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Rebecca said: "She was vomiting, felt unwell and that was the day before. When she got to the airport, she had a seizure and collapsed.

"That's been it since, she has been in intensive care on life support in Turkey."Melissa had no other underlying issues and doctors told the family they will have to wait until the swelling on her brain reduces before they can carry out procedures.Rebecca added: "Doctors don't know what has caused it, but she has swelling on the brain and swelling on her heart."Missy's mum and dad were holidaying in Turkey in another area with Missy's auntie and uncles and partner."As Melissa is in a coma, the family are unable to find out if she had medical travel insurance and the Turkey hospital is charging £1,800 a day for treatment.

The family have also been told an air ambulance to bring Melissa home would cost around £42,000.Rebecca has now set up a GoFundMe page to help raise funds for the cost. Describing her best friend, Rebecca said hairdresser Melissa is "very, very popular" and "well loved".

