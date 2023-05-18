Police have arrested seven people in connection with a violent demonstration outside a hotel housing asylum seekers on Merseyside.

The Suites Hotel in Knowsley was the scene of a large disturbance on the evening of Friday 10 February.

Merseyside Police say a protest and counter protest on Ribblers Lane was initially peaceful but it soon turned violent, with missiles thrown at police.

One officer was injured and taken to hospital and more than £80,000 worth of damage was caused to police vehicles.

Seven males, aged between 13 and 25, all from Kirkby and Croxteth, were have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder, in addition to the 15 arrested on the night of the incident.

Merseyside Police say they analysed 157 pieces of body cam footage and 75 social media clips as part of their enquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector John Fitzgerald said: “We will always respect the right to protest when these are peaceful but such violence that caused damage to police vehicles totalling more than £83,000 is disgraceful especially when they could have been used to prevent crime and save lives."

