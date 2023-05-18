A Spurs fan is facing a sentence after pleading guilty to making gestures mocking the Hillsborough victims.

Prosecutors say Kieron Darlow, of Node Way Gardens in Welwyn, raised both of his hands with his palms facing out, mimicking being pushed and squashed in the way that victims of the Hillsborough tragedy.

97 people died as a result of the crush at the FA Cup semi final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest in 1989.

Darlow, 23, was in the Lower Anfield Road stand, near to the divide between the home and away fans at the Liverpool game against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on 30 April 2023.

The court heard that Darlow was laughing throughout the display and that people who challenged him said he caused real alarm and distress.

The victims of Hillsborough.

Police were alerted and he was identified and arrested. Officers said he seemed to be drunk.

Darlow was charged with intentionally causing harassment, alarm or distress and pleaded guilty at Bootle Magistrates Court. He will be sentenced on 13 June.

Associate Prosecutor Andrew Page of Crown Prosecution Service Mersey Cheshire said: "He accepted at court that it was his intention that Liverpool fans should see this and that it would cause them harassment, alarm and distress.

"He admitted that his behaviour was unacceptable and regrets his actions. He apologised to the fans who saw it and to Tottenham Hotspur football club and the court.

"Darlow knew what he was doing and it was done knowing what an impact the Hillsborough tragedy had on Liverpool fans and the city of Liverpool but he did it anyway.

"This sort of behaviour is not only unacceptable, it is criminal."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...