Great Manchester Run 2023: Route, road closures and start times

Credit: Transport for Greater Manchester

Thousands of runners are getting ready to compete in the AJ Bell Great Manchester Run 2023.

Around 25,000 people will be getting ready to lace up their trainers and take on either the 10k or half marathon route on Sunday, 21 May.

Supporters will be cheering on athletes and runners from the sidelines as the city marks the 20th anniversary of the event.

Here's everything you need to know:

The route for the Great Manchester 10k. Credit: AJ Bell

What is the route for the Great Manchester run?

The run boasts a city centre start and finish, with the half marathon taking competitors on a tour around Manchester United's Old Trafford and Manchester City's Etihad stadium.

The 10k route starts off on Portland Street, close to Oxford Road junctions, and continues down onto the A56 towards Old Trafford before heading back towards Deansgate.

The finish line is on Great Bridgewater Street.

The half marathon starts and continues along the same route as the 10k, until turning onto the Mancunian Way and continuing all the way up to Etihad Stadium.

It then joins the 10k route back down past Old Trafford and back up to Deansgate.

Great Manchester half marathon route Credit: AJ Bell

When are the timings for the Great Manchester run?

  • 7:30am - Event site opens

  • 8am - Half Marathon assembly point

  • 8.20am - Half Marathon warm-up

  • 8.27am V1 Half Marathon wave start

  • 8.30am Half Marathon orange wave start

  • 8.47am - Half Marathon red wave start

  • 9.04am - Elite Wheelchair (10k) race start

  • 9.30am - Junior Great Manchester Run Start

  • 10.25am - Mini Great Manchester Run Start

  • 10.45am 10k Orange, Red & Green wave assembly point

  • 11.15am - Elite Women Start

  • 11.18 10K Orange, Red & Green Wave Warm up

  • 11.30am - 10k Elite Men & Orange wave start

  • 11.49am - 10k Red Wave Start

  • 11.53am - 10K Green Wave Start

  • 12.10pm - 10k Pink & Purple wave assembly point

  • 12.25pm - 10k Pink & Purple warm up

  • 12.54pm - 10k Pink Wave start

The run takes place on Sunday 21 May. Credit: PA Images

Which roads in Manchester will be closed for the Great Manchester Run 2023?

Saturday 20 May

  • Liverpool Road from Deansgate to Barton Street: from 5am until Sunday 21 May 11pm

  • Tonman Street from Deansgate to Barton Street from: 8am until Sunday 21 May 11pm. Access Tonman Street via Barton Street and Longworth Street via Camp Street

Sunday 21 May - the following roads will be closed from 4am:

  • Chepstow Street: from Oxford Street to Great Bridgewater Street

  • Deansgate: from Whitworth Street West to John Dalton Street

  • Dickenson Street

  • Peter Street: from Mount Streetr to Saint Peter's Square

  • Portland Street: from Oxford Street to Princess Street

  • Saint John Street: from Deansgate to Byrom Street

The following road will be closed from 6am:

  • Mancunian Way (East and West bound): from Fairfield Street to Regent Road

The following roads will be closed from 7am:

  • Alan Turing Way: From Ashton New Road to Ashton Old Road

  • A5063 Trafford Road: from White City Circle Roundabout to Salford City Boundary

  • A5063 White City Circle

  • A56 Bridgewater Way: from Chester Road to Wharfside Way

  • A56 Chester Road: from Bridgewater Way to Bridgewater Viaduct

  • A56 Chester Road: from White City Circle roundabout to Sir Matt Busby Way

  • A5801 Wharfside Way: from White City Circle Roundabout to Salford City Boundary

  • Abingdon Street

  • Ashton Old Road: from Alan Turing Way to Pin Mill Brow

  • Atkinson Street: from Byron Street to Deansgate

25,000 people are expected to take part in the Great Manchester Marathon. Credit: PA Images

  • Bloom Street: from Chorlton Street to Princess Street

  • Bootle Street: from Deansgate to Southmill Street

  • Bridgewater Viaduct

  • Byrom Street: from Quay Street to Hardman Street

  • Central Street: from Southmill Street to Lloyd Street

  • Chepstow Street: from Oxford Street to Great Bridgewater Street

  • Chester Road: from Bridgewater Way to Bridgewater Viaduct

  • Chester Road: from Mancunian Way Roundabout to Cornbrook

  • Chester Road: from Hadfield Street to Bridgewater Way

  • Chorlton Road: from Jackson Street to Mancunian Way

  • Chorlton Street: from Portland Street to Silver Street

  • City Road East: from Albion Street to Great Jackson Street

  • Cross Street: from Cross Street to John Dalton Street

  • Elevator Road: from Wharfside Way to Trafford Wharf Road

  • Ellesmere Street: from Hulme Hall Road to Chester Road

Great Britain's Sir Mo Farah wins the Great Manchester Elite Men 10k run through Manchester. Credit: PA Images

  • Fairfield Street: from Ashton Old Road to Mancunian Way

  • Great Bridgewater Street: from Oxford Street to Deansgate

  • Hardman Street

  • Hulme Hall Road: from Ellesmere Street to Chester Road

  • Jacksons Row

  • Lloyd Street

  • Major Street: from Sackville Street to Princess Street

  • Manor Street: at Mancunian Way

  • Midland Street: from Hooper Street to Ashton Old Road

  • Minshul Street: from Portland Street to Aytoun Street

  • Oxford Street: from Peter Street to Whitworth Street West

  • Peter Street: from Deansgate to Mount Street

  • Pin Mill Brow: from Fairfield Street to Mancunian Way

  • Portland Street: from New York Street to Princess Street

Thousands of spectators are set to cheer on athletes as they take on the route. Credit: PA Images

  • Princess Street: from Albert Square to Portland Street

  • Quay Street: from Deansgate to Byrom Street

  • Sackville Street: from Portland Street to Major Street

  • Silver Street: from Minshul Street to Chorlton Street

  • Sir Alex Ferguson Way

  • Sir Matt Busby Way

  • Southmill Street

  • Trafford Road: from Exchange Quay to Trafford Road

  • Trafford Wharf Road: from Warren Bruce Road to Trafford Road

  • Warren Bruce Road: from Wharfside Way to Trafford Wharf Road

  • Wharf End: from Trafford Wharf Road to Trafford Road

The following roads will be closed from 8am:

  • Albion Street: from Whitworth Street West to Medlock Street

  • Medlock Street: from Albion Street to River Street

  • Whitworth Street: from Albion Street to Gloucester Street

Thousands of spectators are set to cheer on athletes as they take on the route. Credit: PA Images

How can I watch the race?

The AJ Bell Great Manchester Run will be broadcast live on BBC One on Sunday, 21 May, between 11 am and 1 pm.

More information can be found on the AJ Bell Great Manchester Run website.