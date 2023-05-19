Friday 19 May 2023 at 5:20pm

Thousands of runners are getting ready to compete in the AJ Bell Great Manchester Run 2023.

Around 25,000 people will be getting ready to lace up their trainers and take on either the 10k or half marathon route on Sunday, 21 May.

Supporters will be cheering on athletes and runners from the sidelines as the city marks the 20th anniversary of the event.

Here's everything you need to know:

The route for the Great Manchester 10k. Credit: AJ Bell

What is the route for the Great Manchester run?

The run boasts a city centre start and finish, with the half marathon taking competitors on a tour around Manchester United's Old Trafford and Manchester City's Etihad stadium.

The 10k route starts off on Portland Street, close to Oxford Road junctions, and continues down onto the A56 towards Old Trafford before heading back towards Deansgate.

The finish line is on Great Bridgewater Street.

The half marathon starts and continues along the same route as the 10k, until turning onto the Mancunian Way and continuing all the way up to Etihad Stadium.

It then joins the 10k route back down past Old Trafford and back up to Deansgate.

Great Manchester half marathon route Credit: AJ Bell

When are the timings for the Great Manchester run?

7:30am - Event site opens

8am - Half Marathon assembly point

8.20am - Half Marathon warm-up

8.27am V1 Half Marathon wave start

8.30am Half Marathon orange wave start

8.47am - Half Marathon red wave start

9.04am - Elite Wheelchair (10k) race start

9.30am - Junior Great Manchester Run Start

10.25am - Mini Great Manchester Run Start

10.45am 10k Orange, Red & Green wave assembly point

11.15am - Elite Women Start

11.18 10K Orange, Red & Green Wave Warm up

11.30am - 10k Elite Men & Orange wave start

11.49am - 10k Red Wave Start

11.53am - 10K Green Wave Start

12.10pm - 10k Pink & Purple wave assembly point

12.25pm - 10k Pink & Purple warm up

12.54pm - 10k Pink Wave start

The run takes place on Sunday 21 May. Credit: PA Images

Which roads in Manchester will be closed for the Great Manchester Run 2023?

Saturday 20 May

Liverpool Road from Deansgate to Barton Street: from 5am until Sunday 21 May 11pm

Tonman Street from Deansgate to Barton Street from: 8am until Sunday 21 May 11pm. Access Tonman Street via Barton Street and Longworth Street via Camp Street

Sunday 21 May - the following roads will be closed from 4am:

Chepstow Street : from Oxford Street to Great Bridgewater Street

Deansgate : from Whitworth Street West to John Dalton Street

Dickenson Street

Peter Street : from Mount Streetr to Saint Peter's Square

Portland Street : from Oxford Street to Princess Street

Saint John Street: from Deansgate to Byrom Street

The following road will be closed from 6am:

Mancunian Way (East and West bound): from Fairfield Street to Regent Road

The following roads will be closed from 7am:

Alan Turing Way : From Ashton New Road to Ashton Old Road

A5063 Trafford Road : from White City Circle Roundabout to Salford City Boundary

A5063 White City Circle

A56 Bridgewater Way : from Chester Road to Wharfside Way

A56 Chester Road : from Bridgewater Way to Bridgewater Viaduct

A56 Chester Road : from White City Circle roundabout to Sir Matt Busby Way

A5801 Wharfside Way : from White City Circle Roundabout to Salford City Boundary

Abingdon Street

Ashton Old Road: from Alan Turing Way to Pin Mill Brow

Atkinson Street: from Byron Street to Deansgate

25,000 people are expected to take part in the Great Manchester Marathon. Credit: PA Images

Bloom Street : from Chorlton Street to Princess Street

Bootle Street : from Deansgate to Southmill Street

Bridgewater Viaduct

Byrom Street : from Quay Street to Hardman Street

Central Street : from Southmill Street to Lloyd Street

Chepstow Street : from Oxford Street to Great Bridgewater Street

Chester Road : from Bridgewater Way to Bridgewater Viaduct

Chester Road : from Mancunian Way Roundabout to Cornbrook

Chester Road : from Hadfield Street to Bridgewater Way

Chorlton Road : from Jackson Street to Mancunian Way

Chorlton Street : from Portland Street to Silver Street

City Road East : from Albion Street to Great Jackson Street

Cross Street : from Cross Street to John Dalton Street

Elevator Road : from Wharfside Way to Trafford Wharf Road

Ellesmere Street: from Hulme Hall Road to Chester Road

Great Britain's Sir Mo Farah wins the Great Manchester Elite Men 10k run through Manchester. Credit: PA Images

Fairfield Street : from Ashton Old Road to Mancunian Way

Great Bridgewater Street : from Oxford Street to Deansgate

Hardman Street

Hulme Hall Road : from Ellesmere Street to Chester Road

Jacksons Row

Lloyd Street

Major Street : from Sackville Street to Princess Street

Manor Street : at Mancunian Way

Midland Street : from Hooper Street to Ashton Old Road

Minshul Street : from Portland Street to Aytoun Street

Oxford Street : from Peter Street to Whitworth Street West

Peter Street : from Deansgate to Mount Street

Pin Mill Brow : from Fairfield Street to Mancunian Way

Portland Street: from New York Street to Princess Street

Thousands of spectators are set to cheer on athletes as they take on the route. Credit: PA Images

Princess Street : from Albert Square to Portland Street

Quay Street : from Deansgate to Byrom Street

Sackville Street : from Portland Street to Major Street

Silver Street : from Minshul Street to Chorlton Street

Sir Alex Ferguson Way

Sir Matt Busby Way

Southmill Street

Trafford Road : from Exchange Quay to Trafford Road

Trafford Wharf Road : from Warren Bruce Road to Trafford Road

Warren Bruce Road : from Wharfside Way to Trafford Wharf Road

Wharf End: from Trafford Wharf Road to Trafford Road

The following roads will be closed from 8am:

Albion Street : from Whitworth Street West to Medlock Street

Medlock Street : from Albion Street to River Street

Whitworth Street: from Albion Street to Gloucester Street

How can I watch the race?

The AJ Bell Great Manchester Run will be broadcast live on BBC One on Sunday, 21 May, between 11 am and 1 pm.

More information can be found on the AJ Bell Great Manchester Run website.