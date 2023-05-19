Great Manchester Run 2023: Route, road closures and start times
Thousands of runners are getting ready to compete in the AJ Bell Great Manchester Run 2023.
Around 25,000 people will be getting ready to lace up their trainers and take on either the 10k or half marathon route on Sunday, 21 May.
Supporters will be cheering on athletes and runners from the sidelines as the city marks the 20th anniversary of the event.
Here's everything you need to know:
What is the route for the Great Manchester run?
The run boasts a city centre start and finish, with the half marathon taking competitors on a tour around Manchester United's Old Trafford and Manchester City's Etihad stadium.
The 10k route starts off on Portland Street, close to Oxford Road junctions, and continues down onto the A56 towards Old Trafford before heading back towards Deansgate.
The finish line is on Great Bridgewater Street.
The half marathon starts and continues along the same route as the 10k, until turning onto the Mancunian Way and continuing all the way up to Etihad Stadium.
It then joins the 10k route back down past Old Trafford and back up to Deansgate.
When are the timings for the Great Manchester run?
7:30am - Event site opens
8am - Half Marathon assembly point
8.20am - Half Marathon warm-up
8.27am V1 Half Marathon wave start
8.30am Half Marathon orange wave start
8.47am - Half Marathon red wave start
9.04am - Elite Wheelchair (10k) race start
9.30am - Junior Great Manchester Run Start
10.25am - Mini Great Manchester Run Start
10.45am 10k Orange, Red & Green wave assembly point
11.15am - Elite Women Start
11.18 10K Orange, Red & Green Wave Warm up
11.30am - 10k Elite Men & Orange wave start
11.49am - 10k Red Wave Start
11.53am - 10K Green Wave Start
12.10pm - 10k Pink & Purple wave assembly point
12.25pm - 10k Pink & Purple warm up
12.54pm - 10k Pink Wave start
Which roads in Manchester will be closed for the Great Manchester Run 2023?
Saturday 20 May
Liverpool Road from Deansgate to Barton Street: from 5am until Sunday 21 May 11pm
Tonman Street from Deansgate to Barton Street from: 8am until Sunday 21 May 11pm. Access Tonman Street via Barton Street and Longworth Street via Camp Street
Sunday 21 May - the following roads will be closed from 4am:
Chepstow Street: from Oxford Street to Great Bridgewater Street
Deansgate: from Whitworth Street West to John Dalton Street
Dickenson Street
Peter Street: from Mount Streetr to Saint Peter's Square
Portland Street: from Oxford Street to Princess Street
Saint John Street: from Deansgate to Byrom Street
The following road will be closed from 6am:
Mancunian Way (East and West bound): from Fairfield Street to Regent Road
The following roads will be closed from 7am:
Alan Turing Way: From Ashton New Road to Ashton Old Road
A5063 Trafford Road: from White City Circle Roundabout to Salford City Boundary
A5063 White City Circle
A56 Bridgewater Way: from Chester Road to Wharfside Way
A56 Chester Road: from Bridgewater Way to Bridgewater Viaduct
A56 Chester Road: from White City Circle roundabout to Sir Matt Busby Way
A5801 Wharfside Way: from White City Circle Roundabout to Salford City Boundary
Abingdon Street
Ashton Old Road: from Alan Turing Way to Pin Mill Brow
Atkinson Street: from Byron Street to Deansgate
Bloom Street: from Chorlton Street to Princess Street
Bootle Street: from Deansgate to Southmill Street
Bridgewater Viaduct
Byrom Street: from Quay Street to Hardman Street
Central Street: from Southmill Street to Lloyd Street
Chepstow Street: from Oxford Street to Great Bridgewater Street
Chester Road: from Bridgewater Way to Bridgewater Viaduct
Chester Road: from Mancunian Way Roundabout to Cornbrook
Chester Road: from Hadfield Street to Bridgewater Way
Chorlton Road: from Jackson Street to Mancunian Way
Chorlton Street: from Portland Street to Silver Street
City Road East: from Albion Street to Great Jackson Street
Cross Street: from Cross Street to John Dalton Street
Elevator Road: from Wharfside Way to Trafford Wharf Road
Ellesmere Street: from Hulme Hall Road to Chester Road
Fairfield Street: from Ashton Old Road to Mancunian Way
Great Bridgewater Street: from Oxford Street to Deansgate
Hardman Street
Hulme Hall Road: from Ellesmere Street to Chester Road
Jacksons Row
Lloyd Street
Major Street: from Sackville Street to Princess Street
Manor Street: at Mancunian Way
Midland Street: from Hooper Street to Ashton Old Road
Minshul Street: from Portland Street to Aytoun Street
Oxford Street: from Peter Street to Whitworth Street West
Peter Street: from Deansgate to Mount Street
Pin Mill Brow: from Fairfield Street to Mancunian Way
Portland Street: from New York Street to Princess Street
Princess Street: from Albert Square to Portland Street
Quay Street: from Deansgate to Byrom Street
Sackville Street: from Portland Street to Major Street
Silver Street: from Minshul Street to Chorlton Street
Sir Alex Ferguson Way
Sir Matt Busby Way
Southmill Street
Trafford Road: from Exchange Quay to Trafford Road
Trafford Wharf Road: from Warren Bruce Road to Trafford Road
Warren Bruce Road: from Wharfside Way to Trafford Wharf Road
Wharf End: from Trafford Wharf Road to Trafford Road
The following roads will be closed from 8am:
Albion Street: from Whitworth Street West to Medlock Street
Medlock Street: from Albion Street to River Street
Whitworth Street: from Albion Street to Gloucester Street
How can I watch the race?
The AJ Bell Great Manchester Run will be broadcast live on BBC One on Sunday, 21 May, between 11 am and 1 pm.
More information can be found on the AJ Bell Great Manchester Run website.