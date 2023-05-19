A father has praised North West Air Ambulance on the charity's 24th anniversary for saving his three-year-old son's life after he was run over by a car.

Just before his second birthday, Henry Baron from Rossendale, was struck by a car in the head after taking a tumble while out walking with his mum and aunty on Cowm Park Way in Whitworth near Rochdale.

He suffered multiple facial and skull fractures, chest and lung injuries, internal bleeding and a lacerated spleen as a result.

Dr Ed from the North West Ambulance Charity and his team gave Henry lifesavinghelp at the scene before he was taken to hospital.

At the hospital, gave Henry an emergency blood transfusion and minor chest surgery, before taking him to the nearest major children’s trauma centre where he underwent 10 hours of surgery.

Henry’s Aunt Beth described the horror that unfolded on the day of the accident.

She said: “Me, Henry and his mum Alex went for a walk at teatime. He was walking betweenus and just playing.

"He suddenly took a tumble onto the road as a car was coming past andhis head went under the wheel.

“My gut feeling was that he was dead. His mum Alex picked him up and she was screaming.”

Henry remained in hospital for five weeks. Credit: Family photo

Without the enhanced pre-hospital care given to Henry at the roadside, Henry's dad Rob fears his son would have died.

To thank the medical experts who saved his son’s life, Rob is sharing Henry's story in a bid to help the charity raise awareness of the £12million needed yearly to make sure the service can continue.

Henry’s story is being shared as The North West Air Ambulance Charity celebrates its 24thanniversary on Friday 19th May.

Rob, who is 32, said: “I don’t think words will ever say how grateful we are as a family to the North West Air Ambulance Charity and to everyone who donates you have given us as a family a chance to live our lives again and for Henry to live his life as fully as possible.”

Rob continued: “The air ambulance landed in a nearby field coincidentally next to our house.”

Dr Ed, who was at the scene, said: “This is the reason we do what we do to help that small number of critically unwell patients where critical intervention needs to happen as soon as possible, so that we can deliver the best care and the best outcome.”

Once at the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital Henry, underwent 10 hours of surgeryand was in intensive care for 10 days.

He remained in hospital for five weeks and during rehabilitation he had to learn to crawl, walk, talk, eat and drink again.

He underwent physiotherapy, occupational therapy, and speech and language therapy.

Rob said: “I just remember the first time he opened his eyes I just thought ‘Yep, that’sHenry’. It was such a relief.

“Within hours he was asking for mummy and daddy and his dinosaurs!

"He’s obsessed with dinosaurs. Recovery is going very well. Henry has been absolutely amazing and has been discharged from the majority of specialities.”

In during rehabilitation the toddler had to learn to crawl, walk, talk, eat and drink again. Credit: Family photo

Recently, Henry and his family visited the North West Air Ambulance Charity base inManchester and met Dr Ed and the Critical Care team.

Dr Ed said: “Often we see our patients at the roadside, but it is rare you get to see themafterwards.

"When you do, it really brings home the value of what we do.

"To be able to see someone like Henry make a great recovery is so rewarding. It makes you realise how worthwhile this job really is.”

Earlier on the day of the accident Rob and Alex had learned they were to be parents againand now their second son Oscar is 11 months old.

Rob said: “Henry is so proud of being a big brother and loves to look after Oscar.”

