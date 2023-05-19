Five people have been charged after protests outside a Merseyside hotel housing asylum seekers turned violent.

A police van was set on fire and officers were pelted with missiles on Friday 10th February outside the Suites Hotel in Knowsley.

It comes after seven arrests were made on Thursday morning.Warren Cullen, aged 20 of James Holt Avenue, Westvale in Kirkby was later charged with violent disorder and two counts of possession of Class B drugs.Liam Jones, aged 25 of Birkin Close in Kirkby, Harry Boynton, aged 19 and two teenage boys aged 13 and 14 from Kirkby were all charged with violent disorder.All five have been bailed.They will appear at Liverpool Magistrates Court on Tuesday 20th June.

A police van was destroyed during the disorder.

