ITV Granada's Entertainment Correspondent Caroline Whitmore caught up with Jack Whitehall in Manchester

He's the self-confessed posh comedian who has not only won the hearts of the UK but America has gone crazy for him too!

Jack Whitehall is back on tour, and will perform in both Manchester and Liverpool as part of his new show, entitled 'Settle Down'.

It's an appropriate title, given the news the 34-year-old shared last week. He's set to become a father for the first time, after confirming that his partner Roxy Horner is pregnant.

The London-born comedian is the star of his own travel show on Netflix along with his father, Michael. He's also starring a new film, Robots, which is out today.

Summing up the plot behind the new feature film, he said: "It's a Sci-Fi rom-com but not like a Richard Curtis rom com- it's written by the people who brought you Borat."

"There is lots of my flesh involved- in fact don't watch it at the cinema watch it on your phone because my bottom is very unforgiving on the big screen."

Despite now basking in the warmth of being a worldwide star, it's here in the North West where the journey started.

He moved to Manchester to study a degree in History & Art at the University of Manchester, but soon quit to pursue a career in standup.

He said: "I started my career working the circuits in Manchester."

While the star is happy to reminisce about the earlier years, one of the city's football teams is currently a sore point.

The comedian is a match-going Arsenal fan, and has seen his team leapfrogged by Manchester City at the top of the league.

Manchester City have overtaken Arsenal in the race for the title. Credit: PA Images

"I'm drinking water.. it's not vodka. It should be vodka.. in fact it's my tears I'm drinking!"

"Arsenal will never win the league - City always wins everything- I even planned my tour around the Arsenal fixtures.

"I took the Monday off after the last game of the season in case there was an open top bus tour. But city ruined that !"

'Settle Down' comes to Manchester's AO Arena on 21 and 24 June and Liverpool's M&S Bank Arena on 25 June.

Jack says: "Get a ticket... unless you're a City fan... then you're not welcome!"