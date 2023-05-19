A 37-year-old man has died after being mauled by a "dangerously out of control" dog, police have confirmed.

The incident happened just after 9pm on Thursday, 18 May, 2023, on Westleigh Lane in Leigh, Greater Manchester.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) say a man suffered serious injuries "believed to be caused by a dog which was dangerously out of control".

He was taken to hospital, but died in the early hours of Friday morning.

The man died in hospital after the attack in Leigh. Credit: MEN Media

Armed police attempt to control the animal, using “every available tactic to subdue”, but due to the "significant risk the dog posed to the members of the public", it was humanely destroyed.

Police have not released details on the breed of the dog.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dangerously out of control dog causing injury resulting in death. He remains in custody.

Detective Superintendent Simon Hurst of GMP’s Wigan district said: “Firstly, I would like to extend my condolences to the loved ones of the victim of this attack.

"Our officers and our partners are currently supporting the victim’s loved ones at this incredibly difficult time."

He continued to say:“We recognise this incident will rightly cause concern within the local area and we would like to reassure the public that we explored every possible avenue to protect the local community and the animal involved.

“We would urge members of the public to please come forward if they have any information in regard to this incident, any information you may have may be a huge help to our investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...