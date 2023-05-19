The son of murdered soldier Lee Rigby is aiming to raise £10,000 in a charity drive to help other bereaved forces children and “in honour of my dad”.

Jack Rigby was two-years-old when his father Lee, 25, died after being attacked by Islamic extremists Michael Adebolajo and Michael Adebowale in Woolwich, London.

To mark the 10th anniversary, Jack, now aged 12, said he was “proud” to take on Scotty’s May Marathon – a challenge in which people complete 26.2 miles throughout the month of May – as it was a chance to turn his pain into something positive.

The youngster, who now lives in Halifax, West Yorkshire, said: “It also helps distract me from everything. Going on a long walk is a nice break and reminds me it’s not all bad.”

Lee Rigby's son Jack is fundraising in his father's memory. Credit: PA Images

Jack’s fundraiser is on behalf of Scotty’s Little Soldiers, a tri-service charity dedicated to supporting children and young people aged up to 25, who are grieving the death of a parent who served in the British Armed Forces.

He said: “I want to raise £1,000 for every year my dad has been gone and would absolutely love to raise £10,000 for the 10-year anniversary.

"£10,000 would really help Scotty’s to continue to help me and hundreds of other children just like me.”

He added: “Scotty’s makes me feel proud. It helps to know I’m not the only one in my situation and that there’s people I can reach out and talk to, whenever I need them.”

Jack Rigby with mum Rebecca at BBC One's Festival of Remembrance 2022. Credit: PA Images

His mother Rebecca, 40, said: “With it coming up to the anniversary, Jack wanted to do something positive in memory of his dad.

"Jack wants to show how even though he’s grown up without Lee, he’s not forgotten his dad and he will always be part of his life.

“People sometimes think that, because Jack was only two when his dad was killed, that it doesn’t affect him very much, but that’s not how it works.

"Just because Jack was young, it doesn’t mean he’s forgotten Lee. Lee has always been such an important part of our lives and always will be

“I’m so proud of Jack in everything that he does, and I think that Lee would be as well.”

Lee Rigby and son, Jack. Credit: Family photo

Fusilier Rigby was off duty when he was murdered near the Royal Artillery Barracks on 22 May 2013.

Adebolajo was given a whole-life term and Adebowale was jailed for a minimum of 45 years.

The Rigbys have used respite breaks organised by Scotty’s to take some time away and make new memories.

He has also been offered one-to-one bereavement support, and met Prince Harry at a Buckingham Palace garden party in 2017.

Scotty’s founder Nikki Scott, who described Jack as “an incredible young man”, added: “He’s been through so much and we are just glad that Scotty’s has been able to support him."

