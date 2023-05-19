A police officer has been jailed after she crashed into a teenage boy while attending a 999 call leaving him with catastrophic injuries. PC Sarah De Meulemeester, who's 26, drove at speeds of up to 61mph on 30mph limit roads, also going the wrong way around a traffic island while travelling to an emergency in Stockport on Boxing Day, 2020.

She hit Khia Whitehead, 15, on Garners Lane in Adswood, Stockport, leaving him paralysed and with brain injuries.

Khia's family say he's now 'like a newborn baby', and have been left to mourn the person he once was.

Khia was left paralysed after the incident Credit: MEN syndication

Earlier a jury at Liverpool Crown Court found PC De Meulemeester guilty of causing serious injury by dangerous driving after a trial. The officer, of Mill Court, Chinley, Derbyshire, had admitted her driving was careless but denied it was dangerous.PC De Meulemeester was on bail while awaiting her sentence. Today, Judge David Aubrey KC jailed her for two and a half years.In an emotional victim impact statement today, Khia's mum said her son was treated at Manchester Royal Infirmary for nine months and was ‘initially in a permanent vegetative state with little awareness of the world around him’.Khia's daily routine is now described as being fed, medicated and having physiotherapy. He has a period of ‘brain rest’ at a day centre, where he is placed in a darkened room to help his brain recover.In a separate statement, the court heard from his aunt, who said has been ‘left to grieve for the person her nephew once was’.With the boy's family watching on, in her evidence PC De Meulemeester told the court: "There's no words that can ever begin to say how sorry I am, how sorry I am this happened. There's nothing that can make it right."

Sarah De Meulemeester pictured with former Chief Constable Ian Hopkins shortly after joining the force Credit: GMP

The trial heard Khia was left in a persistent vegetative state following the smash. He was standing in the hatched area behind the island with a friend when another police car, with its blue lights on, sped past on its way to the domestic incident.The jury heard Khia was distracted watching the car after it passed and stepped into the road not realising the defendant's vehicle and another GMP car were following. Khia suffered severe head and brain injuries.

Credit: MEN Syndication

Following the hearing at Liverpool Crown Court, IOPC Regional Director Catherine Bates said: “While today’s verdict brings these criminal proceedings to an end, the effects of this collision on the lives of Khia and his family will last a lifetime.

“Our investigation has ensured PC De Meulemeester was held accountable for her dangerous actions that day, which had devastating consequences for Khia.

“Now criminal matters have concluded, it will be for Greater Manchester Police to arrange misconduct hearings for PC De Meulemeester and another officer we found has a case to answer for gross misconduct in relation to their driving prior to the collision.

“Khia’s family have requested that their privacy be respected at this difficult time.”