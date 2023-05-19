Ten men have been charged in connection with an ongoing investigation into non-recent child sexual exploitation in Rochdale.

Greater Manchester Police say the 76 charges are part of Operation Lytton and relate to incidents involving two teenage girls between 2003 and 2008.

The ten suspects are due before Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court today, Friday 19 May.

Irfan Qurban, 44, of Innings Way, Rochdale has been charged with two counts of sexual activity with a girl.

Amjad Mahmood, 52, of Channing Street, Rochdale has been charged with seven counts of rape of underage girl, two counts of gross indecency with an underage girl, two counts of indecent assault on an underage girl, two counts of trafficking persons within the United Kingdom for sexual exploitation, five counts of sexual activity with an underage girl, two counts of assault of an underage girl by penetration, two counts of causing/ inciting an underage girl to engage in sexual activity.

Gulnawaz Khan, 41, of North Street, Rochdale has been charged with inciting an underage girl to commit an act of Gross Indecency, two counts of rape of an underage girl, two counts of sexual activity with an underage girl.

Naveed Anwar, 39, of Colley Street, Rochdale has been charged with three counts of sexual activity with an underage girl.

Arshad Mohammed, 54, previously of the Milkstone and Deelish ward of Rochdale, has been charged with meeting an underage girl following sexual grooming, two counts of rape of an underage girl, sexual activity with an underage girl, assault of an underage girl by penetration, rape of a woman.

Sheraz Hussain, 40, of Cook Street, Rochdale has been charge with six counts of rape of an underage girl and six counts of sexual activity with an underage girl.

Mohammed Zahed, 37, of Midhurst Street, Rochdale has been charged with six counts of sexual activity with an underage girl.Khalid Mahmood, 39, of Wardle Edge, Rochdale has been charged with rape of a woman and rape of an underage girl.

Mukhtar Hussain, 40, of Royal Street, Rochdale has been charged with two counts of gross indecency with an underage girl, six counts of rape of an underage girl, five counts of sexual activity with an underage girl and unlawful sexual intercourse with an underage girl.

Shakeel Ahmed, 42, of Spinners Green, Rochdale has been charged with three counts of rape of an underage girl and sexual activity with an underage girl.

Greater Manchester Police say it is working with partners, including Rochdale Council, to provide a multi-agency response to safeguard those affected and ensure they are supported.

