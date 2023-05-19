The Smiths bassist Andy Rourke has died aged 59 following a "lengthy illness with pancreatic cancer".

His former bandmate Johnny Marr announced the news on Twitter.

He described the musician, from Manchester, as a "supremely gifted musician".

The tweet said: "It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Andy Rourke after a lengthy illness with pancreatic cancer.

"Andy will be remembered as a kind and beautiful soul by those who knew him and as a supremely gifted musician by music fans.

"We request privacy at this sad time."

Rourke played on The Smiths' famous songs including This Charming Man and There Is a Light That Never Goes Out.