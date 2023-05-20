A teenager has been injured after a shooting at the Botanic Gardens in Liverpool last night (Friday 19 May).

The teenage boy was found at an address on Parton Street with gun shot wounds to his arm and leg. He was taken to hospital that are not life-threatening.Merseyside Police say extensive forensic examinations and witness enquiries are ongoing and armed patrols are in the area. Chief Inspector Jim Wilde said: “We understand the fear that gun crime causes and I’d like to assure the community in Wavertree that Merseyside Police is fully committed to tackling gun crime and will immediately pursue those who are prepared to use firearms on our streets.

“The possession of firearms and dangerous weapons will not be tolerated in Merseyside. Therefore I would appeal to anyone who was in Botanic Gardens and saw the incident or anything or anyone suspicious to come forward and let us know. “Similarly, if you have doorbell footage and live in the surrounding area then please review it and tell us if you see anything. Information you hold could be vital to our ongoing investigation.” Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information is asked to contact @MerPolCC on Twitter or ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook or with log 891 of Friday 19 May.