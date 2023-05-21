Play Brightcove video

Manchester City legends Paul Dickov and Alex Williams gave their reaction to the club's third straight league title

Manchester City legend Paul Dickov has said that Pep Guardiola's side is one of the "best teams the Premier League has ever seen".

Pep Guardiola's side mathematically clinched the title after Arsenal were beaten 1-0 by Nottingham Forest. It's the club seventh overall, and the fifth under Guardiola.

Only Sir Alex Ferguson has won more Premier League titles than Guardiola.

Paul Dickov said: "I know a lot of people say they'd rather win at against Chelsea but to win it in any way is fantastic.

"To win three in a row, there's only team to have done in in Premier League history shows you want a sensational team this is.

"I think they are the best team that the Premier League has seen."

Their title rivals Arsenal have pushed them for large parts of the season but ultimately fell short in the last few weeks.

Former Manchester City goalkeeper Karen Bardsley gave her reaction

Karen Bardsley said: "It is almost unheard of. I'm really proud of the club. The way that the game has been played has been so entertaining. I hope I never get sick of seeing it."

This is the second result in a good week for City, after reaching the Champions League final with a stunning 4-0 win over Real Madrid.

Erling Haaland has been a large part of their title success with 36 league goals under his belt.

Kevin Parker, from Manchester City Supporters Club praised Pep Guardiola's evolution of his sides

Kevin Parker, from Manchester City Supporters Club, said: "We're a completely different team this season from the one that won the first title. The football is amazing.

"We are absolutely blessed and still got two big finals to go."

The club will now look for a potential treble with a Champions League final against Inter Milan and an FA Cup final with rivals Manchester United.

