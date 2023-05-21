A man has died after having a cardiac arrest at Rivington Pike in Chorley.

The man, said to be in his sixties, collapsed at the summit of the beauty spot on Sunday 21 May.

Members of the public, including two nurses who happened to be nearby, had started CPR before the arrival of any emergency services.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A statement from Bolton Mountain Rescue Team said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who sadly lost his life.

"Thank you to the many members of public out walking who kindly kept away from the scene of this incident."

A Lancashire Police spokesperson told the Lancashire Telegraph: "We were called just after 9:20 am this morning by North West Ambulance Service who were responding to a report of a man collapsed in Rivington Country Park.

"Sadly, despite the best efforts of emergency responders and members of the public, a man in his 60s was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to the coroner in due course. Our thoughts are with the man’s family at this time."

