Three dads who are fighting to get suicide prevention included on the school curriculum are meeting the Education Secretary, as their campaign gathers momentum.

Mike Palmer from Greater Manchester, along with Andy Airey from Cumbria and Tim Owen from Norfolk, otherwise known as 3 Dads Walking all joined forces after their daughters took their own lives.

After meeting the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in April, they have now secured a meeting with the Secretary of State for Education Gillian Keegan, who they will sit down with on Monday 22nd May.

Mike Palmer from Sale, who lost his daughter Beth to suicide in 2020, told ITV News: "3 Dads Walking are delighted to have the opportunity to meet with Gillian Keegan. The Secretary of State for Education is instrumental in our quest to make Suicide Prevention compulsory on the schools PSHE curriculum.

He continued, "We have learnt so much in the few years since we lost our beloved daughters Beth, Sophie and Emily who took their own lives, and what really stands out is the fact we as a society are not equipping our precious young people with the life skills they need to keep themselves safe.

"Suicide is the biggest killer of under 35s in the UK and around 200 school aged children take their own lives every year. Schools are the logical place where they can learn suicide prevention skills in a safe and controlled environment.

"These children will be become adults and parents one day and with this knowledge will become more resilient and happier individuals who will go on to fulfil their potential."

Their online petition gained more than 160,000 signatures and MPs debated the issue on Monday 13 March.

On Tuesday 25 April they were able to meet the Prime Minister to discuss their campaign.

Andy Airey said: "In the league table of surreal events that we’ve found ourselves in since we launched 3 Dads Walking, meeting the Prime Minister was right up at the top.

"Having seen the building and iconic front door so many times on TV, standing on the steps, knowing you were heading in to see the Head of Government was most bizarre.

"He asked about our girls and how we got together and was interested to hear what we had learned as we walked across the country talking to other suicide-bereaved parents. It was obvious that, as well as being well briefed about us, he had taken the time to look at our website himself."

The 3 Dads said "We told [Rishi Sunak] that we had an invitation to meet Gillian Keegan, Secretary of State for Education in May; the PM said that he would talk to her about our conversation and make sure our comments and suggestions were included in the newly started review of the RSHE curriculum.

"Before the PM was whisked away we had chance to invite him to walk with us; he said he would if we passed through his Richmond constituency...looks like we’re going to have to plan another walk that passes through North Yorkshire!"

