Everton have entered an exclusivity agreement with American firm MSP Sports Capital as they look to secure an injection of new investment, it is understood.

While a deal over funding is yet to be concluded, talks between New York-based MSP and the Toffees – who had also been speaking to 777 Partners – are progressing well.

Everton are currently in the relegation zone and play Bournemouth at Goodison Park on Sunday 28 May as the battle for Premier League survival goes down to the final game of the season for Sean Dyche’s men.

Sean Dyche will be hoping to keep The Toffees in the Premier League on the final day of the season. Credit: PA Images

The Merseyside outfit’s new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock is currently under construction at a cost of £760 million.

Figures from MSP were present at Goodison when Everton lost 2-1 to Southampton in January.

MSP and 777 Partners, another American company, were then understood to be parties being spoken to after Everton owner Farhad Moshiri said later that month he was in talks with “top investors of real quality to bridge a gap on the stadium”.

