Jack Rigby has released a video on the tenth anniversary of his father's murder

The son of murdered soldier Lee Rigby has filmed a short video on the 10th anniversary of his father's death.

Jack Rigby, 12, and his mum Rebecca sent a video message to everyone who has supported Jack’s fundraiser for Scotty’s Little Soldiers.

Lee Rigby, was murdered on the way to his barracks on 22 May 2013. Jack was just two-years-old at the time.

Jack with his father Lee. Credit: Family photo

Since his dad’s death, Jack has been supported by Scotty’s Little Soldiers, the charity for bereaved military children and young people.

To mark the 10th anniversary of Lee Rigby’s death, Jack is taking on Scotty’s May Marathon to honour his dad’s memory and to raise money for bereaved British Forces children, just like him.

Jack originally set himself a target to raise £10,000, but has now raised more than £40,000.

In the video, his mum Rebecca says: "The amount that’s been raised so far is absolutely phenomenal and I am immensely proud of Jack for everything that he is doing to raise funds and awareness for Scotty’s, and to do something positive in Lee’s name.

The mother of British soldier Lee Rigby says his death "feels like yesterday." Credit: ITV News

"May’s not an easy time for us and doing this is really helping Jack to get through this difficult period, so thank you.”

Jack said: “It means more than any of you would know.

"Just to know that we are helping hundreds of other bereaved children just like me in my dad’s name. Please, if you can, keep donating and sharing because it’s creating so much awareness as well."

Scotty’s currently has more than 600 members and provides them with access to bereavement support, outstanding development opportunities and the chance to smile again.

Services offered include access to child bereavement support, guidance to parents and carers, personal education and learning assistance (including grants), and fun activities such as holiday respite breaks and group events.

