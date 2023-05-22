A man has been left in a critical condition following a 'targeted attack' as two have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

A 37-year-old man, was reportedly assaulted after intruders stormed an address on Heysham Avenue, Withington, Manchester.

The incident occurred at around 4.40pm on Sunday 21 May and he was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries. An air ambulance was flown in to help.

Police tape at the scene of Heysham Avenue. Credit: MEN Media

There were initial reports the victim had been stabbed in the attack, but Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has since said his severe injuries are not consistent with the use of a knife or blade.

Later on the same night, a 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possessing a Class B controlled drug.

A 19-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

They both remain in custody for questioning.

The victim is still fighting for his life in a critical condition in hospital. Police believe the assault was 'targeted'.

