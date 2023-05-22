A former employee of a “sensitive Government organisation” is facing a trial for allegedly risking damaging national security by taking top secret data home.

Hasaan Arshad, 23, is charged with an offence under the Computer Misuse Act.

Arshad, from Rochdale, appeared at the Old Bailey by video link on Friday 19 May for a preliminary hearing.

The hearing took place at the Old Bailey. Credit: PA Images

Prosecutors say Arshad, before leaving work on 24 August, took his work mobile phone into a top secret area and connected the device to a top secret work station.

He is accused of transferring sensitive data from a secure, top secret computer to the phone before taking it home.

Arshad allegedly then transferred the data from the phone to a hard drive connected to his personal home computer.

Mr Justice Baker set a timetable for the case, telling the defendant: “So far as you are concerned, Mr Arshad, if a trial is required in your case it is going to take place on 24 June next year.

“In the meantime, you will remain on bail subject to conditions.”

Arshad was arrested and his home was searched on 22 September 2022.

Arshad will remain on bail. Credit: PA Images

He was charged under Section 3ZA of the Computer Misuse Act 1990, relating to “unauthorised acts causing, or creating risk of, serious damage”.

“Top secret” is the classification for the Government’s most sensitive information, where compromise might cause widespread loss of life or threaten the security or economic wellbeing of the country or friendly nations, according to Ministry of Justice security guidance.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...