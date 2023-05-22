A 23-year-old woman from Lancashire who had been living with incurable brain cancer for five years has passed away, her mother said.

Laura Nuttall from Barrowford was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer glioblastoma in 2018, after going for a routine eye test.

In a post on Twitter on Monday 22 May, Laura's mum wrote: "I'm heartbroken to share the news that we lost our beautiful Laura in the early hours of this morning.

"She was fierce & tenacious to the end & it was truly the honour of my life to be her mum.

"We are devastated at the thought of life without our girl, she was a force of nature."

Laura (right) with her mum Nicola Nuttall in 2021. Credit: ITV News

Since her diagnosis, Laura and her family had been campaigning for more research into brain cancers.

They received great support from Bolton comedian Peter Kay, who put on three special gigs in aid of a fund to raise money for Laura's treatment in Germany.

Laura was an ambassador for for The Brain Tumour Charity, who her family say have been an incredible support.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...