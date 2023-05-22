Manchester United scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner against 10-woman Manchester City to take the Women’s Super League title fight down to the final day.

Chelsea's 2-0 win over Arsenal meant United needed to beat their closest rivals to take the title race to the final day.

There was a large attendance at Leigh Sports Village for the clash with 7,864 coming to watch the Manchester derby.

Hayley Ladd fired in a long-range shot in only the second minute to give hosts Manchester United the lead, and City were reduced to 10 players just before half-time when goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck brought down Nikita Parris.

The current WSL table. Credit: The FA

But Filippa Angeldahl’s attempted cross flew over Mary Earps for an equaliser in the 68th minute, and City came close to winning it before Lucia Garcia poked in United’s second in the first minute of added time.

Emma Hayes’ Chelsea team can clinch a fourth successive title with victory over bottom side Reading on Saturday, 26 May.

United – who gained clinched Champions League qualification for the first time will play Liverpool.

Manchester United's Hannah Blundell shoots at goal during the Barclays Women's Super League match at Leigh Sports Village. Credit: PA Images

Defeats for Arsenal and fourth-placed City mean the Gunners stay three points clear – with a much better goal difference – in the race for the third Champions League qualifying spot.

Rachel Daly extended her lead over Khadija Shaw in the race for the Golden Boot with another goal in Aston Villa’s 3-3 draw with Liverpool.

Manchester United players celebrate their first goal scored by Hayley Ladd. Credit: PA Images

Kirsty Hanson put Villa ahead in the seventh minute and the sides went into half-time level after Katie Stengel and Natasha Dowie scored in quick succession for Liverpool prior to Daly’s goal.

Stengel then put Liverpool ahead again in the 62nd minute but Hanson equalised eight minutes later.

Everton, who are assured of finishing above their city rivals in sixth, defeated Brighton 2-1.

Hanna Bennison scored an added-time winner after Brighton’s Katie Robinson had cancelled out Katja Snoeijs’ opener.

