Play Brightcove video

ITV Granada Reports journalist Victoria Grimes caught up with Joker Out and Elvis Costello

They didn't quite conquer Eurovision but Slovenian band Joker Out are heading for the big time.

The indie band finished the song contest in Liverpool in 21st place with 78 points for their song Carpe Diem, sung entirely in Slovenian.

Not the result they were looking for perhaps, but the band have another joker up their sleeve, in the form of a new single with global superstar Elvis Costello.

Joker Out on stage durng their performance at the Eurovision Grand Final in Liverpool on 13th May 2023. Credit: PA

The song 'New Wave' was written by lead singer Bojan Cvjetićanin, in Slovenian.

The band sent their album to Costello, who is now based in New York, for some feedback on the lyrics and the rest, they say, is history.

Bojan said: "We were honoured that he took the time to listen to it. We asked if he would maybe think about doing some lyrics for it and he said that he liked the song and would write some lyrics in English and and we were just mesmerised by it!"

Speaking from the Big Apple, Elvis said: "This is a real group - they are very likeable and decent guys with a good sense of humour.

"The song really appealed to me. I really liked the spirit of the way they sang and the open hearted way they sang."

Lead singer Bojan Cvjetićanin on stage during the band's Grand Final performance Credit: PA

The video for New Wave was shot in Liverpool in early 2023.

Elvis went on: "In the video they carry me around Liverpool in a briefcase, which is one of the strangest view of Liverpool I have ever had!

"I was on tour in America at the time and we couldn't find a way to all be in the shot together.

Play Brightcove video

Elvis Costello speaks to Correspondent Victoria Grimes about his collaboration with Joker Out.

"My stage manager filmed me singing the song and the producers put the footage into a screen on the briefcase.

"It looks like a scene from a spy movie and I really like it - it's quite mysterious and the video makes Liverpool look fantastic.

"I'm intrigued to see what happens for them next. I hope it does some good for them."

For the band, working with a world renowned musician like Elvis Costello was a dream come true.

They are hoping to meet him in person soon but were delighted to have a video call with him on Matthew Street, next to the statue of another Liverpool icon, Cilla Black.

The band filmed their music video in Liverpool which features Elvis Costello. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Guitarist Jan Peteh said: "It was like being in a movie - we've only ever seen him on music videos and television so it was very surreal for us!"

Eurovision has been a whirlwind six months for Joker Out, from being selected to represent Slovenia to a huge promotional tour, meeting fans and performing gigs in cities across Europe.

Bojan said: "It's been like a sort of travelling circus, or a very weird school trip that ends with a singing competition!

"It was really good fun and was really great to meet all the other acts and we have become good friends with many them."

Joker Out on stage at the Eurovision Grand Final Credit: PA

During Eurovision, the band were able to explore more of Liverpool's musical heritage, with a trip to Matthew Street and the famous Cavern Club.

Guitarist Kris Guštin said: "We are big fans of the Beatles, their music was the starting point of our collective musical journey, along with some Slovenian bands.

"It was what united us in the first place. They are a huge inspiration for us.

"It is great to be here in The Cavern Club. We can see all the guitars and memorabilia from other famous artists and hope one day we can make our mark here too!"

The group caught up with Elvis via video call on Matthew Street in Liverpool. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

The group also managed to fit in the Magical Mystery Beatles bus tour.

Kris added: "It was quite a moment for us - we saw John Lennon's house, Paul McCartney's House, Strawberry Fields and Penny Lane - all the good stuff!"

Bojan added: "We were sitting on the bus on the tour and the sun just came out and suddenly 'Here Comes the Sun' started to play - it was such a magical moment!"

The band's diary is starting to fill up with shows across Europe, including two in Dublin in June and more planned for the UK in summer.

They hope one day to take to the stage with Elvis Costello and perform New Wave together.

Watch as Elvis Costello makes his first TV ever appearance on Granada TV, back in 1978.

Play Brightcove video

Joker Out were formed in 2016 and have released two albums. They are lead singer Bojan Cvjetićanin, guitarists Kris Guštin and Jan Peteh, bass player Nace Jordan and drummer Jure Maček.

New Wave is out now.