Two community football clubs say they are fighting to survive after the FA made the decision to move both teams into a different league.

The football governing body is planning to transfer Cheshire clubs Northwich Victoria and Winsford United from the North West Counties Football League to the Midland's league.

Both teams say having to play in the Midlands will hit them and their fans financially because of the extra distances they will have to travel.

It is also feared they will struggle to recruit players, who may also be put off by the extra travelling.

Northwich claim the decision has been made with "no correspondence or dialogue with the FA" and the impact of the move would be "severely detrimental" to the future of their club.

The board of directors at Winsford United have echoed their rivals, adding it would be "financially unviable" for the team to compete in the Midlands.

Both teams, which have been at the heart of their communities for more than 140 years, have appealed to the FA to reverse the decision.

A statement from Northwich Victoria said: "Northwich Victoria would like to place on record how deeply disappointed we are in the decision made by the Football Association and our movement into the Midlands League.

"Northwich Victoria are a North West Club and our 149 year history has now been put into jeopardy as the financial implications and player availability of the current squad will mean we may not be able to continue as a football club.

"We are also bitterly disappointed that there has been no correspondence or dialogue with the FA on the impact that this would have on community clubs across the country, and therefore we echo the views of our neighbours at Winsford United that this is totally unacceptable.

"As a community club we have over 20+ junior teams and 400 children playing under the banner of Northwich Victoria and this has an immediate effect on our status as a community accredited football club as created by the football association.

"We intend to appeal vigorously on the decision made as it would be almost impossible to continue as a club and stay solvent due to the additional financial costs that will be incurred."

In a statement, Winsford United Board of Directors said: "We are deeply shocked and extremely disappointed at the allocation of the football club to the Midlands league following decades in the NWC.

"The lack of due care and attention in consulting with clubs of these matters is of grave concern.

"As a football club we believe the demands to enable us to compete in the geographical area within the Midlands League make it financially unviable for the football club to continue as a solvent entity.

"We therefore intend to profusely appeal with immediate effect, as the survival of our community football club is paramount.

"We cannot as a responsible board allow Winsford United Football Club born in 1883 to be placed at such risk."

Two separate petitions have been started in protest against the movement from the North West Counties Football League to the Midlands league.

Weaver Vale MP Mike Amesbury has joined the campaign too – as he plans to raise the issue in Parliament as well as provide a letter of support.

A FA Spokesperson said: "We make every effort each season to allocate National League System [NLS] clubs to the most geographically suitable league possible.

"The clubs are allocated to a league based on the step in the NLS that they will be playing in, and their location in the country.

"This season’s allocations are subject to FA Council ratification and an appeal process."

