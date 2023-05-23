A convicted drug dealer who was the intended target of the gunman who killed Olivia Pratt-Korbel has been banned from riding a motorised bike or owning more than one phone.

Joseph Nee, 36, was chased into the Liverpool home of the nine-year-old by Thomas Cashman who opened fire, hitting Nee and murdering Olivia.

Nee was returned to prison for breaching the conditions of his licence in relation to a 45-month sentence for burglary and dangerous driving, following the attack.

Now, following his release, he has now been made the subject of a Gang Injunction alongside his brother Jason, 33.

The strict restrictions on the Nees include a ban against possessing more than one phone and sim card, as well as directly or indirectly threatening violence either in person or online.

What does the order prohibit?

Associating and communicating with named persons by any means

Being with, associating with, communicating with or approaching named persons except in a private residence.

Possessing more than one phone and sim card, which must be registered

Either directly/indirectly use or threaten to use violence against any person/property including via phone or internet

Riding or being a passenger on any electrically powered bike or scooter, any quad bike, motorbike, scrambler bike, trial bike, or any other type of two wheeled motorised bike within the county of Merseyside.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel was shot dead inside her own home. Credit: PA

The order was put in place at Liverpool County Court on Wednesday 17 May and will be in place until 2025.

Any breaches of the prohibitions can result in either of the men being arrested and taken to court.

Merseyside Police say it is is proactively targeting gang-related activity in the Dovecot area and recently launched an initiative called EVOLVE Liverpool-Knowsley.

Chief Inspector Tony Fairhurst, one of the senior officers involved in EVOLVE Liverpool-Knowsley, said: “The Gang Injunctions demonstrates how Merseyside Police is taking a proactive approach to tackling serious organised crime in our communities.

“Gang Injunctions are powerful and effective tools to assist in the crack down on gang-related activity and we hope that this action helps to reassure the law-abiding residents living in Dovecot and Yewtree that we are determined to use all the powers and legislation available to us.

Thomas Cashman was jailed for life with a minimum term of 42 years for murdering nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel Credit: Merseyside Police/PA

"The prohibitions detailed in these specific Injunctions are widely known by our local officers and will be policed rigorously.

"This means that should either men breach their prohibitions, we can act quickly to arrest them and put them back before the courts.

"Breaches can result in prison sentences, making them a really strong deterrent.

“I would encourage members of the public to come forward with information on those involved in organised crime and criminal activity so that we can continue to take action. Information from the public is vital if we are to breakdown the organised crime groups who bring misery to our streets.”

“Anyone with information can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."