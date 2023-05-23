Merseyside Police say serious organised crime "will not win in our region", as they look at ways to tackle it.

It comes as the force came together with local authorities, charities, and community groups for The Tackling Organised Crime Summit.

The meeting looked at what can be done to improve areas blighted by organised crime gangs (OCGs) and how to reduce serious organised crime in the future.

Five people, including nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel have been killed on Merseyside as a result of gun crime in the last 12 months, despite the lowest number of firearms discharges in the region for more than 20 years.

Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy and Police and Crime Commissioner Emily Spurrell say they "want to continue to work with partners to show that organised crime will not win in our region."

Police say a "working group" will develop forward-looking strategies to support the work being done to disrupt and prevent organised crime.

Chief Constable Serena Kennedy

Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said: "Serious and organised crime poses a significant threat to our communities. Merseyside Police is committed to tackling OCGs and is pursuing these criminals with the full force of the law.

"Merseyside is a great place to live, work and visit. Today’s Summit will help strengthen relationships between partners and harness the force of Merseyside to tackle serious organised crime.

"Effective prevention alongside enforcement is the way forward. There is fantastic partnership work already taking place to tackle organised crime, from prevention initiatives to community outreach programmes.

"It is vital that we, and our partner agencies, align our collective efforts to nurture a whole-system approach to tackle this issue and break the cycle of young people being drawn into crime."

"We all have our part to play and together we can make a difference. Everyone in attendance today has the same goal: to make our streets safer from the OCGs blighting our communities and preventing them from causing serious harm in the future."

Merseyside's Police Commissioner Emily Spurrell

Merseyside’s Police Commissioner Emily Spurrell said: "OCGs have no morals and no care for anyone, but themselves and their own greed. They bring misery, suffering and harm to our communities.

"There will never be a place for them in our proud, caring region.

"Merseyside Police are recognised across the country for their relentless approach to tackling and disrupting these heartless criminals. I am committed to doing everything in my power to support that work and today’s Summit demonstrated, once again, how deeply that determination is shared across Merseyside.

"Working together – and with our communities – we can build a stronger, safer Merseyside where there is nowhere for these OCGs to hide, and they face the justice they deserve."

