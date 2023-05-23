Play Brightcove video

P8 Poseidon performs flypast over Ramsey in the Isle of Man

A P8 Poseidon aircraft has performed a flypast over the Isle of Man to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Atlantic.

The RAF aircraft flew over Ramsey where around a hundred people had gathered to watch.

Ramsey has strong connections with both the RAF (Ramsey Grammar School) and Royal Navy (HMS Ramsey), including nearby former sites at RAF Andreas and RAF Jurby.

The P8 Poseidon aircraft is the Royal Air Force’s replacement for the Nimrod, a state-of-the-art maritime patrol aircraft based at RAF Lossiemouth in northern Scotland.

It uses an array of electronics to detect and monitor the seas around the British Isles and is also equipped with torpedoes, if needed.

It is flown by 201 Squadron, whose Officer Commanding Wing Commander Adam Smolak, who said: “We’re looking forward to showing our aircraft to the people of the Isle of Man and helping to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Atlantic.”

The view from inside the cockpit as the P8 Poseidon flew over Ramsey in the Isle of Man. Credit: Royal Air Force

The flypast was organised and broadcast by Manx Radio.

Managing Director Chris Sully, said: "I became aware of the opportunity for a P8 flypast and chased it up with 201 Squadron who are based at Lossiemouth.

"Initially they looked at Douglas as a location, but high intensity radio transmissions in the area meant that couldn’t happen, so I suggested Ramsey as an alternative and they said yes."

Chris is also a flight lieutenant in the RAF reserves and continued: "With the Isle of Man being at the centre of the Irish Sea, alongside its efforts in the Battle of the Atlantic, I felt it was important that we shared in the 80th commemoration event."

Further events to mark the 80th anniversary are due to take place in Liverpool over the weekend.

