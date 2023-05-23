Relegated Blackpool have re-appopinted Neil Critchley as their head coach on a four-year deal.

Critchley left Blackpool a year ago to become Steven Gerrard's assistant at Premier League Aston Villa and was then appointed QPR head coach in December.

But the 44-year-old was sacked by QPR just two months later after winning only once in 12 games.

"It feels special to be back and I'm thoroughly looking forward to the task that lies ahead," Critchley told the official Blackpool website.

"Looking back on my departure 12 months ago, I didn't handle that in the manner I should have done.

"I enjoyed a fantastic relationship with Simon (Sadler, Blackpool owner) previously, and I thank him for this wonderful opportunity to come back to this special football club.

"I look at the club now, and it has had a bump in the road but there is no reason why we can't get back on track.

"It's up to us - and I include myself in that - to reset and become who we were as a group again.

"Collectively, the staff, players and supporters have shared some special moments together, and I know we all want to experience that again, which is what we will be working towards."

Critchley left Blackpool 12 months ago to join Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa Credit: PA Images

Blackpool were relegated after finishing 23rd in the Championship this season, with Critchley's successor Michael Appleton and Mick McCarthy both having brief tenures.

Stephen Dobbie, put in interim charge after McCarthy left Bloomfield Road last month, returns to his previous role within the development squad as senior professional development phase coach.

Sadler said: "After an extensive recruitment process, which included many interviews with various candidates over the past few weeks, I kept coming back to Neil as being the right man to take us forward.

Short-lived - Mick McCarthy's spell at Blackpool was brief Credit: PA Images

"He gained promotion with us, kept us in the Championship in our first season back in the division and has an impressive record when it comes to developing players.

"He was the clear front-runner for the position and I hope everyone gets behind him and the squad as we push to get back into the Championship."