Shocking footage shows man falling to the floor as Audi rams into pavement

Two diners narrowly escaped a horror crash after an Audi ploughed into the table they were sat at in one of south Liverpool's busiest streets.Shocking video footage shows the moment the white car crashed into a row of tables outside Maranto's restaurant on Lark Lane, where a man and woman were enjoying a drink on Sunday (May 22).In the video, which has been viewed more than 1.9 million times on Twitter, the car can be seen driving down the road before ploughing into a set of bollards, tables and a flower bed. A man was sent flying off his chair and onto the pavement by the force of the crash.He looked visibly startled by the incident as passersby rushed over to help him.Merseyside Police confirmed they received a report of the crash at around 8pm on Sunday. A police spokesperson said a man suffered minor injuries that did not require hospital treatment.A 53-year-old woman from Liverpool was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and driving without due care. Police have now confirmed Tracey Ellis, 53, of Livingstone Drive South in Aigburth has been charged with driving a vehicle in a public place without due care and attention and failure to provide a specimen on Monday 22 May.She has since been bailed and will appear at Liverpool Magistrates Court on Friday 23 June.