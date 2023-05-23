Two 14-year-old boys are among four arrested in connection with a violent demonstration outside a hotel housing asylum seekers on Merseyside.

The Suites Hotel in Knowsley was the scene of a large disturbance on Friday 10 February.

Merseyside Police say a protest and counter protest on Ribblers Lane was initially peaceful but it soon turned violent, with missiles thrown at police.

A police van was set on fire, missiles were thrown at officers during the incident and one officer was later taken to hospital after being injured at the scene.

Following dawn raids, officers have arrested the two teenagers, from Kirkby and St Helens, and two men, aged 42 and 44 from Kirkby, have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

Detective Chief Inspector John Fitzgerald said: "We will always respect the right to protest when these are peaceful but such violence that endangered our officers and others is totally unacceptable.”

Local Policing Inspector Mark Berry said: “I would like to assure residents in Knowsley that Merseyside Police is fully committed to tackling any disorder on our streets and will pursue those involved in any hate crime incidents.

"Our officers will have a visible presence in the area so if you have any concerns about crime or disorder where you live please speak with us.“Any information you have could prevent any further violence and disorder that harmed our community and officers in February.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...