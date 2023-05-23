The MP for Wirral West Margaret Greenwood says she will not stand again at the next general election.

The Labour MP said the decision had taken "a great deal of thought", adding that serving her constituents had been "a great honour and a privilege".

Ms Greenwood has been an MP for eight years following her election in 2015, where she narrowly unseated the Conservative cabinet minister Esther McVey.

"After a great deal of thought, I have decided that I will not put myself forward to stand to be a Member of Parliament at the next general election," she said.

"It has been a great honour and a privilege to serve the people of Wirral West as their Member of Parliament since May 2015.

"I am grateful for all the support that I have received, both from the local community and from Labour Party members.

"I will continue to work on behalf of Wirral West residents up until the next general election."

Ms Greenwood has undertaken roles including Shadow Secretary of State for Work and Pensions.