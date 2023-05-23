A woman who attacked a man in Blackpool six years ago has been jailed for manslaughter.

Tracey Simmonds and another man attacked Jeremy Fitzsimmons with weapons at a flat in 2017.

Although Mr Fitzsimmons appeared to make a full recovery, one of his wounds caused a small undetected internal injury, culminating in a ruptured bowel. He died in 2019 aged 44.

Following the attack, Simmonds and her accomplice James Walton were both jailed in 2018 for wounding, but Simmonds was charged with manslaughter after Mr Fitzsimmons' death.

The single fatal wound was actually inflicted by James Walton, but Simmonds was prosecuted on the basis the two had acted together in a joint enterprise with both sharing an intention to injure with weapons.

Walton, 51, died in 2020 so could not be prosecuted.

Simmonds was jailed at Preston Crown Court

Simmonds, 48, of Edmonton Place, Blackpool, was found guilty of manslaughter following a trial earlier this year.

She was jailed for three years at Preston Crown Court on Monday 22 May.

Detective Inspector Simon Pritchard, of the Force Major Investigation Team said: "While it may be true that Tracey Simmonds did not personally strike the blow which was to cause the subsequently fatal wound, this was a case of two people acting together, in concert, both using weapons against the same victim at the same time, both sharing an intention to injure him with their weapons as part of a joint enterprise, both encouraging each other to do so and that accordingly, both are criminally responsible for all the injuries that were inflicted, which includes the wound that subsequently caused death.

"I hope that this conviction and sentence offer Mr Fitzsimmonds’ family some sense that justice has been served and my thoughts remain with them at this time."

