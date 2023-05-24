Police searching for missing Lancaster woman Shannon Canning have found a body.

Shannon, 24, had been missing from home since the early hours of Friday 19 May.

Police had said her disappearance was 'out of character' and they were 'very concerned for her welfare, with a number of public appeals launched by her family and the police force.

Lancashire Police have confirmed the body of a woman was found in the River Lune near Halton.

Shannon's family has been informed.

A statement from Lancashire Police said:

"Sadly, officers searching for missing Shannon Canning have an update, following a body recovered from the River Lune.

"We can confirm that we were called today (May 24) at around 4:20pm to a report that a body had been found in the River Lune, near Halton.

"Specialist search teams have subsequently attended the area and can sadly confirm that the body of a woman has been recovered.

"Although formal identification has yet to take place, we believe the body to be that of missing Shannon Canning.

"Shannon’s family have been made aware of this sad development and our thoughts are with them at this upsetting time."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...