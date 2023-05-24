A 14-year-old boy is among four people charged by police after a demonstration outside of a hotel housing asylum seekers on Merseyside turned violent.

A police van was set on fire and missiles were thrown at officers who attended the peaceful protest which turned violent at the Suites Hotel on Ribblers Lane on Friday, 10 February.

The teenage boy, from Kirkby, was arrested on 23 May and charged with violent disorder, along with four other men.

Paul Lafferty, aged 42, of Quarry Green, Northwood, John Tippler, aged 59, of St Kevins Drive, Northwood, and Christopher Shelley, aged 44, of Delfby Crescent, Southdene, were all charged with the same offence.All have since been bailed and will appear at Liverpool Magistrates Court on Tuesday, 20 June.

