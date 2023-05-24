Former Brookside actor Louis Emerick Grant has admitted causing serious injury to two schoolchildren by careless driving.

Mr Grant, 64, from Wirral, injured the two 12-year-old girls while driving on Poulton Road in Wallasey on 2 October 2022.

The pair who were heading to a shop began crossing Poulton Road at around 5.15pm.

When they reached the hatched markings in the middle of the road, Mr Grant cut the corner of the right-hand bend, entered the centre hatched markings and hit the children.

One girl suffered a broken leg, while the other had a fractured leg and ankle, a broken jaw and teeth.

Both were unable to go back to school for several months after being treated at Alder Hey Hospital for their injuries – they will also need further surgery.

The collision happened on Poulton Road in Wallasey. Credit: Google Earth

Mr Grant did not slow down or brake on the approach to the girls, the weather was dry and clear and visibility was good, the CPS said.

He was driving into the sun and was wearing sunglasses.

Although he was not travelling at speed, he did not slow down as he approached the right hand bend and the sun.

The Liverpool-based soap opera actor was breathalysed at the scene but there was no evidence he had taken drink or drugs or that he had been using his mobile phone at the time of the collision.

He told officers that he had looked to his nearside, but did not see the girls crossing ahead.

Mr Grant blamed the sun, but accepted that, if his vision was impaired, he should have reduced his speed.

He was wearing prescription glasses at the time which react to the sun.

The set of the Channel 4 soap opera Brookside.

District Crown Prosecutor Linda Melia, of CPS Mersey Cheshire, said: “This was an extremely distressing incident and the two girls suffered serious injuries as a result of what happened on that day.

“Louis Emerick Grant was not speeding but admitted that he couldn’t see clearly because of the sun so he should have slowed down. The sun visor of the car was not down.

“He has been fully cooperative and remorseful throughout the investigation and has apologised on numerous occasions.

"He has been in contact with both families and has apologised to them too. He tested negatively at the roadside for drink and drugs.

“When we drive a car we are in control of something powerful that, if we lose concentration or clear vision for a minute, can cause serious injury, even death.

"It’s clear Mr Grant did not mean to injure these girls, but the events of that day are a lesson that, when we are at the wheel of a car, care and attention are needed at all times.

“When we don’t drive carefully or considerately we are breaking the law and this case is an example of how serious the results of that can be."

Mr Grant was arrested and charged with two offences of causing serious injury by careless or inconsiderate driving and at Wirral Magistrates’ Court on 23 May 2023.

He has pleaded guilty and will be sentenced on 21 June at Wirral Magistrates Court.