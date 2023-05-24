A murder-accused nurse has claimed raw sewage coming out of the sink of a nursery at the Countess of Chester Hospital may have contributed to unexplained baby deaths.

Lucy Letby, originally from Hereford, is on trial at Manchester Crown Court accused of murdering seven babies and attempting to kill 10 more.

The 33-year-old told the court that nursery one - an intensive care room for babies at the hospital in Chester - was “not a safe working environment”.

“We used to have raw sewage coming out of the sinks [and] coming out on the floor in nursery one,” Letby said.

When asked about the alleged murder of a baby boy in August 2015, Letby said it was an “important thing to know there were often plumbing issues” in his treatment room.

She added the unit was often "dirty" and it may have been a contributing factor to the child's death if staff were unable to wash their hands in the sink.

Lucy Letby is on trial at Manchester Crown Court.

The prosecution says Letby inflicted an injury to a baby boy, Child E, and also injected him with air while he was under her care.

She is said to have targeted her fifth alleged victim, Child E, during a night shift in August 2015.

Letby is also accused of attempting to his murder his twin brother, Child F, by poisoning him with insulin.

Manchester Crown Court has previously heard from a prosecution medical expert that a rigid wire or tube may have been used to cause “extraordinary bleeding”.

Child E deteriorated from 11:40pm on 3 August, the court heard, and later died early the next morning having lost a quarter of his blood volume.

The boy’s mother had told the court that she heard “horrendous crying” as she visited her son at 9pm and then saw blood around his mouth.

Letby says no bleeding took place prior to 10pm.

Court sketch of Lucy Letby, the murder-accused nurse on trial at Manchester Crown Court. Credit: PA Images

Prosecutor Nick Johnson QC asked: “Is it your case that medical incompetency contributed to his collapse or death?”

Letby replied: “Possibly, yes.”

Mr Johnson said: “Whose medical incompetencies?”

Letby said: “The medical team who were on that night. I just think collectively they could have acted sooner to respond to the blood issue.”

Mr Johnson said: “Their reaction would be dependent on when you told them there was a bleed?". Letby replied: "Yes."

Mr Johnson said: “The prosecution case is that (Child E’s mother) is telling the truth and (Child E) was bleeding at 9pm. But you didn’t tell anyone about that until at least an hour later?”

Letby said: “No I disagree with that. I think once (Child E ) was profusely bleeding after 10pm maybe a blood transfusion or something could have been given sooner.

“I don’t know if that would have made a difference.”

The attacks on infants are alleged to have happened between June 2015 and June 2016 at the Countess of Chester Hospital. Credit: PA Images

Letby said it would have been the decision of the duty consultant, registrar and senior house officer that night to have made the decision to prescribe and give a blood transfusion.

Mr Johnson went on: “I am suggesting to you that when (Child E’s mother) came down at 9pm you had inflicted an injury on (Child E) to cause bleeding?”

Letby said: “No, I don’t accept that. It didn’t happen.”

Mr Johnson said: “Did you tell (Child E’s mother) that the source of the bleed was the insertion of a nasogastric tube?”

Letby said: “No.”

Mr Johnson said: “That is what you told (Child E’s mother) when she queried why he had blood around his mouth?”

Letby said: “No, I don’t recall that, I don’t believe I would have said something like that.”

The defendant denied the suggestion that she had “falsified records” including when failing to record a vomit of fresh blood on an observation chart.

Letby said: “It was an error on my part but it was in my nursing note.”

Mr Johnson said: “Or was it in the excitement of sabotaging (Child E) you overlooked it?

“No.”

Mr Johnson said: “You killed (Child E), didn’t you?” Letby replies: "No."

Mr Johnson said: “And you injected him with air.”

“No,” replied the nurse.

Mr Johnson said: “Just as you had done with other babies before?” Letby repeated: “No.”

Letby is giving evidence at Manchester Crown Court. Credit: PA Images

Mr Johnson went on to say Letby was "obsessed" with Child E's mother in the aftermath, "continually searching" for her on Facebook.

Letby said: “I don’t believe I was obsessed with (Child E’s mother)."

The court has heard the defendant searched for Child E’s mother on nine occasions, including on the late evening of Christmas Day 2015.

Mr Johnson said: “Didn’t you have better things to do on Christmas Day?”

Letby said: “I often thought of (Child E) and (Child F).”

Mr Johnson said: “Because you had killed one and had tried to kill the other.”

Letby said: “No I didn’t.

“I thought that myself and (Child E’s mother) had a good relationship.”

Lucy Letby denies all allegations against her.