A man has been jailed for 10 years after attacking a pensioner who condemned his abusive behaviour towards a woman.

A 71-year-old and a 51-year-old man both intervened after seeing Callum Brereton being abusive towards the female.

The incident happened on 1 December 2022 after staff at the White Lion Pub, on Ford Lane, in Crewe refused to serve him.

Police were called after Brereton violently assaulted the two men, however Brereton, from Eleanor Close in Crewe, fled the scene.

The White Lion Pub in Crewe. Credit: MEN Media

A warrant was put out for his arrest and he was caught two weeks later on 17 December.

Brereton appeared at Chester Crown Court where he pleaded guilty to a section 18 assault, grievously bodily harm with intent and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Following the hearing, PC Joshua Daley said: “The violence meted out by Brereton left his victims needing numerous hospital appointments and rehabilitation.

"I hope seeing Brereton convicted and jailed for his violence will help the victims in some way following their ordeal, and I hope it highlights that we will do everything we can to put violent offenders behind bars.”