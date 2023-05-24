Play Brightcove video

Video report by Granada Reports correspondent Ann O'Connor

A chef who has worked at one of the region's top Michelin star restaurants is serving up stunning meals for the residents of a care home in Cheshire.

Paul Wright was at the Chester Grosvenor when it had the celebrated accolade, and has also worked at the prestigious Scottish golf resort Gleneagles.

More recently he's brought his expertise to the tables of the Prospect House care home in Malpas. He serves up an eight course tasting menu, with wine and cocktails for the residents.

Paul says they are more honest with their opinions than many of his rich clients at other venues.

The idea for the ornate menu started in lockdown when residents were subject to strict rules, meaning they couldn't leave the home.

Some of the food served up to residents of the home Credit: ITV News

Manager Sarah Stroud says it has been a vital way of giving people living there, a bit of social life.

Some live in the specialist dementia suite at Prospect, and the chance to meet others is a crucial part of keeping them calm and happy.

Those candid residents were kind to Paul when we filmed with them.

Anthea Antcliff said: "Chef's worked hard, as have all the staff. It was a real treat and we always look forward to the next one!"

Mary Lloyd-Jones told us she wasn't keen on chocolate adding, "When no-one's looking Joan takes it".

Joan and their fellow residents shared a giggle at that.