Motorists in the Isle of Man are being asked to ignore electronic red flags around the TT course, while organisers run tests ahead of the races.

Electronic flags were successfully introduced to the TT Mountain Course in 2022 as part of the Safety Management System to act as an additional measure, alongside the existing marshal’s flag system.

Additional flags have been installed around the course, which had led to further testing ahead of the races.

Testing will take place on the following dates:

Black Flag testing on Wednesday 24 May at 7:00pm

Red Flag testing on Friday 26 May at 07:00am

The world-famous Isle of Man TT is made up by a collection of races on public roads. Credit: Isle of Man TT

Clerk of The Course, Gary Thompson, said: "The electronic system was used successfully during last year’s TT and Manx Grand Prix, and ahead of this year’s TT we need to retest the system as a precaution.

"As always I am acutely aware of any disruption that may be faced by the public and again thank everyone for their understanding whilst we continue preparations for the TT."

The Isle of Man TT is due to begin on Monday 29 May and run to Saturday 10 June 2023.

