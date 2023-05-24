A 19-year-old cyclist has died after being hit by a HGV in Manchester.

Emergency services were called to Great Bridgewater Street, off Deansgate, at around midday on Wednesday, 24 May.

Greater Manchester Police say the cyclist had been riding along the road when he was struck by the heavy goods vehicle close to the junction of Watson Street.

The 19-year-old man was badly injured and died at the scene.

A 55-year-man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and remains in custody for questioning.

Great Bridgewater Street remained closed off for a number of hours on Wednesday as investigations were carried out, with a number of officers stationed at the cordon.

Tape also blocked off the pavement beside the Great Northern NCP car park

Police are appealing for information that could help in the investigation, as well as dash-cam and CCTV footage.