A set of eight stamps have been created to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the Isle of Man Steam Railway - showing the trains as they were and are now.

The stamps illustrate the history of the island's railway, which first opened for passenger services on Tuesday 1 July 1873 between Douglas and Peel.

The Isle of Man is home to the longest narrow gauge steam line in the British Isles that still uses its original locomotives and carriages.

A number of special events will be held through the summer to commemorate the anniversary, including various ‘Travelling Post Office’ journeys on the train.

The presentation pack comes with the set of stamps, accompanied by a booklet. Credit: Isle of Man Post Office

Chief Engineer of the Isle of Man railways, Andrew Cowie, said: “We are really pleased to support the issue of this range of stamps celebrating our 150th anniversary.

"Showing the array of locomotives, many of which can still be seen operating today, in their various guises throughout the Isle of Man Railway’s long history, really brings home the importance of the Railway to our strong Manx heritage."

Author and issue text writer Barry Edwards said: “It has been a pleasure to provide the images and information for this new collection of stamps, issued to mark a century and a half of the Isle of Man Steam Railway.

"The railways on the Island provide a vital part of the tourist offering and this issue helps to promote the heritage railways, through philatelic collectors across the world.”

Maxine Cannon, General Manager Isle of Man Stamps & Coins said: "This collection with its fantastic images are a superb celebration of our heritage railways.

"We’re grateful for all the expert support we received from Isle of Man Steam Railway and Barry Edwards in curating this special stamp collection and we are proud to be able to promote our heritage railways to a worldwide audience with these wonderful stamps.”

The collection of stamps will be available on 25 May 2023.

