The RNLI were given an unusual welcome back to land after crews rescued three people and two dogs who became cut off by the tide - after a squirrel wanted in on the action too.

The animal joined the rescue as it scrambled onboard the lifeboat on Sunday 21 May.

It quickly jumped off again before climbing to safety - and dry land - much to the amusement of the crew onboard.

The squirrel welcomed the crew back to land, before clambering on to the boat and off to safety a short while later. Credit: RNLI

The RNLI Fleetwood crew was called to rescue a mother, her daughter and a friend after they became cut off by the tide.

Leigh Woolliscroft from Clayton le Moors in Hyndburn, along with her nine-year-old daughter, and friend realised they were in danger of the Spring tide as they took their dogs on a walk.

As they attempted to make their way back to the shore, National Coastwatch volunteers at the Rossall Point tower contacted HM Coastguard and alerted them of the incident.

Ms Woolliscroft said: "I’ve been coming to Fleetwood with the dogs for many years and as it was such a nice day we just went that little bit further and thought we had at least an hour to get back.

"What we didn’t realise it that the tide her comes in from three different directions.

"Before too long we were stranded, my friend can’t swim so was really panicking and mydaughter was terrified."

As the Coastguard approached the Marine Lake, it was clear the group were cut off from the shore and getting them to safety was paramount.

Fleetwood RNLI lifeboat returning from the rescue. Credit: Fleetwood RNLI

As Fleetwood RNLI launched their inshore lifeboat, local jet-skier, Alan Bates, realised the family were in danger and rushed to their aid.

After he was joined by two people in kayaks, who helped keep the young girl afloat and gave buoyancy to the couple as the lifeboat approached.

The group and their pets, were finally rescued by the RNLI who got them into the lifeboat and took them to shore.

Ms Woolliscroft has said she is eternally grateful to the RNLI for rescuing them.

"We only live 40 minutes from Fleetwood, but I can honestly say I didn’t have a clue what the RNLI really did until we needed them," she said.

"I would like to thank them from the bottom of my heart for what they did. It’s amazing to think they are volunteers.

"They were absolutely fantastic and thankfully we’re all fine."

Her daughter was taken to hospital for a checkup and was discharged a short time later.

In a bizarre turn of events, the RNLI crew were congratulated by a very unusual visitoron their return to Fleetwood.

The squirrel leaped from the water as the RNLI coastguards returned back to shore. Credit: Fleetwood RNLI

The crew are trained to expect the unexpected, however they were certainly not expecting to find a squirrel scrambling around the lifeboat.

Lifeboat Operations Manager at Fleetwood RNLI, Captain David Eccles, said: "Whilst being called to rescue people cut off by the tide is a regular occurrence for the volunteer crew, I can honestly say we’ve never been welcomed back to station by a squirrel.

"It certainly raised everyone’s spirits after a challenging rescue.

"This really was an amazing multi-agency rescue and I’m incredibly proud of our volunteer crew.

"I’d also like to thank Alan, who undoubtedly helped save lives.

"The important early information from the volunteers at Coastwatch ensured we wereable to help this family in time.

"The intervention by members of the public, was vital and they undoubtedly made a major contribution in the rescue.

"Had they not spotted the family in danger, or not been in the right place at the right time, the outcome could have been very different."

This was RNLI's second rescue in a week in the area.

Because of this, they are urging the public to check tide times before walking out on the sandbanks to check the weather and tides before setting out.