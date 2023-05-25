A former police officer is one of four men arrested in connection with the alleged sexual exploitation of vulnerable young girls between 2006 and 2009.

The arrests were made in Wednesday 24 May and Thursday 25 May 2023 during a series of warrants at properties in the Elton, Moorside and Eastern areas of Bury.

The suspects are between the ages of 36 and 44.

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Jones, of Greater Manchester Police's (GMP) Professional Standards Branch, said it was “extremely concerning” that one of the suspects had been a former police officer.

He added that the 44-year-old had served with GMP until 2011.

“It is obviously extremely concerning that one of the suspects is a former police officer, who was employed until 2011,” he said.

“The Professional Standards Branch is supporting the investigation team and ensuring the correct processes and procedures are followed.”

The force say all four remain in police custody for questioning.

Two men, aged 35 and 41, have previously been arrested in connection with the investigation and are currently on bail pending further investigations.

GMP headquarters Credit: PA Images

Bury District Commander, Chief Superintendent Chris Hill said: "I commend the bravery and strength of any victim in coming forward and supporting police enquiries.

"The passage of time does not affect our dedication to ensuring they are listened to, placed at the very heart of operations and supported by specialist services for as long as they need.

"The report which resulted in the launch of this investigation initiated a multi-agency response.

"Officers have completed extensive enquiries to identify and locate suspects - this work is ongoing.

"They are also working with partner agencies, including Bury Council, to ensure any necessary safeguarding action is taken.

"What follows these arrests is a lengthy investigation to ensure that all involved are identified and that evidence of criminality is referred to the Crown Prosecution Service.

"Our message is clear – if you believe that you are a victim of child sexual exploitation or have something else to tell us which relates to this investigation, please report it."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...