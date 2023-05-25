Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola claimed his newly-crowned Premier League champions "drank all the alcohol in Manchester" ahead of a 1-1 draw at Brighton on Wednesday 24 May.

Guardiola was concerned his treble-chasing side may suffer a hangover in Sussex following the jubilation of the weekend's title celebrations.

But the Spaniard was pleasantly surprised by the performance of his players during a gripping south-coast contest.

Phil Foden put City ahead at the Amex Stadium before Julio Enciso's equaliser cemented sixth-placed Albion's place in next season's Europa League.

Erling Haaland wins a header during the Premier League match at the American Express Community Stadium, Brighton. Credit: PA Images

Erling Haaland was denied a late winner due to VAR spotting his shirt pull on Seagulls defender Levi Colwill.

"I was a little bit worried about how much we would drop our (level) with what we had done the last four, five, six months," said Guardiola.

"Forty hours (ago) we drank all the alcohol in Manchester and the way they played was outstanding.

"I enjoyed it a lot, especially being champions.

"You have to come here to win the game, we know it will be tough. They are a fantastic team in all departments, that's why they are in the Europa League, well deserved.

"And also we showed why we are the best team in England."